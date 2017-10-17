Four new restaurants hit the city

1 UMAMI SUSHI

Umami Sushi opened its doors March 20 and is located just off campus in the shopping center across from the Quad Bus Loop.

“San Marcos was lacking Asian cuisine,” said David Lee, the owner of the restaurant.

Umami Sushi has a variety of choices, including vegetarian and vegan options. The best seller is the poke bowl; customers can pick between salmon, tuna or both.

Right after the poke bowl, is its signature dish “The Bobcat.” The dish is crab meat stuffed sushi rolls.

The environment gives off a relaxed vibe for customers to get away from their busy lives for a short amount of time.

“I love coming here to get away, the service is always good and the food is delicious,” said Loraine Ribon-Gutierrez, San Marcos resident.