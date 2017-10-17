Four new restaurants hit the city

1UMAMI SUSHI
Umami Sushi opened its doors March 20 and is located just off campus in the shopping center across from the Quad Bus Loop.
“San Marcos was lacking Asian cuisine,” said David Lee, the owner of the restaurant.
Umami Sushi has a variety of choices, including vegetarian and vegan options. The best seller is the poke bowl; customers can pick between salmon, tuna or both.
Right after the poke bowl, is its signature dish “The Bobcat.” The dish is crab meat stuffed sushi rolls.
The environment gives off a relaxed vibe for customers to get away from their busy lives for a short amount of time.
“I love coming here to get away, the service is always good and the food is delicious,” said Loraine Ribon-Gutierrez, San Marcos resident.
2TORO Ramen and Poke Barn
TORO Ramen and Poke Barn opened for business Sept. 21 at 700 N LBJ Drive near Umami Sushi. The place has since seen an overwhelming amount of customers and social media buzz. The ramen bowl is its best seller.
TORO Ramen and Poke Barn has an environment for group outings or a night on the town.
It is having a 20 percent off special going on until Oct. 7, 2017. In this special, customers can get 20 percent off their meal with a free drink.
3Blue Dahlia Bistro
Blue Dahlia Bistro opened in late June 2017.
It is known for brunch and lunch meals, however, it is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The bistro is a chain, with another popular location in Austin.
Its best-selling dish is the Coq au vin, which is a chicken in a white cream and wine braise.
This European-style bistro provides a cafe environment for customers to get a quick bite and enjoy some social time.
Blue Dahlia Bistro is located at 107 E Hopkins St., an ideal location on the Square.
4The Cattery Lounge and Snackery
The Cattery Lounge and Snackery is a non-profit business located at 235 N LBJ Drive. It officially opened its doors and paws to the world in early August.
While here guests can enjoy the free Wi-Fi, board games, and furry cats, big and small to play with. The overall environment of the lounge is a relaxing carefree environment for both the guests and the cats.
All the cats at the lounge are up for adoption to the public.
“If a cat is not adopted, we keep them here until they find a home,” Caitlin MacIntyre, a cattery assistant said. “Our adoption rate has been pretty good. There have been 26 adoptions since we opened.”
There is a $5 cover charge before going in to be with the cats. Pre-packaged snacks and cat treats are sold separately.
The Cattery Lounge is partnered with PAWS of Central Texas. All proceeds go toward caring for the cats and to no-kill shelters for animals.