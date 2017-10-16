Police investigating fourth San Marcos homicide of 2017

The San Marcos Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning. The gunshot death was initially reported as an EMS call outside a residence in the 2900 block of Hunter Road.

Officers arrived at 2:17 a.m. and found 31-year-old Robert Lee Castaneda face down and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and arm. Castaneda was declared deceased at the scene.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information linked to the investigation can contact detective Robert Elrod at 512-753-2132.