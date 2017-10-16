Bobcats beat Little Rock 3-2 in overtime

Texas State beat Little Rock 3-2 in double overtime with a match-winning goal from senior midfielder Alyssa Phelan.

Texas state is now 7-1-0 in the Sun-Belt Conference and remains alone at the top of the conference standing with 21 points. The Bobcats are now 9-4-1 overall which is also the best in the Sun Belt Conference this season.

Little Rock dropped to 7-2 on the season and 2-3-2 in conference play which puts them in eighth place in the Sun Belt Conference.

The first half did not go as planned for the Bobcats. Little Rock had an 8-2 shot advantage and sophomore goalie Heather Martin made four saves early on so the Bobcats would have a chance.

Texas State’s scoreless streak was snapped at the 31st minute when Little Rock’s Lillian Davis shots the ball in the upper left corner of the goal. The goal came off of a corner kick.

Phelan tried to respond quickly just 44 seconds after the goal, but the shot was caught by the goalie.

With the wind to their back in the second half the Bobcats looked to be more aggressive. Early in the 60th minute, sophomore Genesis Turman crossed the ball from the right side of the field and freshman Kaylee Davis headed the ball to the top of the net. It deflected off the keeper’s hands and into the goal to tie the game at 1-1.

Not long after, senior Kassi Hormuth ripped a shot from over 30-yards into the upper right corner of the goal where the keeper had no chance. Now 2-1, this was the first lead the Bobcats had all game.

With 38.2 seconds left in the game Little Rock was awarded a penalty kick that was shot into the left corner of the goal sending the match into overtime.

In the 106th minute, junior Jamie Brown got one touch on a throw in ball and sent it towards the far post where Phelan met with the ball and volleyed it in. Phelan earned her second match-winning goal of the season.

Next up, the Bobcats host Troy at the Bobcat Soccer Complex Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.