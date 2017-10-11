Volleyball defeats Big 12 team TCU at annual Pink Out game

The Texas State volleyball team defeated Big 12 team Texas Christian University 3-1 on Oct. 10 at the Strahan Coliseum.

In the 11th annual Pink Out match, the Bobcats were back at home after being away on the road for the past four matches.

Although the Horned Frogs are not a part of the Sun Belt Conference, winning the match put Texas State’s overall record at 14-7.

“That was a huge win,” Head coach Karen Chisum said. “That was a big win and it was fun. We knew TCU was going to come back, they are a good team. But I’m so proud of our kids for coming back.”

The win against TCU is also Texas State’s sixth consecutive win in a row after defeating Troy University, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Little Rock and Arkansas State.

The Bobcats won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-22. While the Horned Frogs came back and won the third set 25-15, the Bobcats won the fourth and final set 25-16 to give them a match win.

Overall, Texas State had 66.0 points compared to TCU’s 56.0 points. The Bobcats had a total of 53 kills, 12 blocks, 49 assists and 77 digs.

In a close first and second place for leading kills, sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter had 14 while junior middle blocker Madison Daigle had 13. Sophomore outside hitter Amy Pflughaupt came in third with 10 kills.

It was senior setter Erin Hoppe who led the team in assists while she had 39.

Pflughaupt led the team in digs with 18 and sophomore libero Micah Dinwiddie had 16 digs.

Daigle and senior middle blocker Jaliyah Bolden had the most number of blocks with eight each.

The Bobcats will be back Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. as they compete in another home match against the University of Texas at Arlington, which will be Texas State’s seventh conference game. The Bobcats’ current conference record is 5-1.