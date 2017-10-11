Men’s golf finishes in top ten at Bayou City Collegiate Classic

The Texas State men’s golf team took home the ninth-place award from the Bayou City Collegiate Classic Oct. 10th in Pearland, Texas.

The Bobcats finished 19-over par 883 in the 54th hole event at the Golfcrest Country Club. Texas State ended the event ahead of Sun Belt Conference teams, Little Rock and the University of Texas at Arlington.

Leading the Bobcats was junior golfer Logan Davis who tied for the 14th out of 84 total golfers. Davis carded an even par 216 at the golf tournament after ending day one with a 2-under 70 in round one and 4-over 76 in round two. The junior also carded seven birdies total over the two days.

Sophomore golfer Logan Lockwood tied for 28th place with a 4-over par 220. Lockwood ended the first two rounds behind a 73(+1) and a 71 (-1). The sophomore carded 11 birdies during the tournament.

Junior golfer Alvaro Carol Estrems posted the a 9-over 225 for the Bobcats. Estrems carded three birdies after ending his third round with an even par 72.

Finishing out the scoring for Texas State was sophomore golfer Calvin Ross who carded eight birdies and junior golfer Hugo Esposito with four.

The Bobcats competed against teams that included Houston Baptist University, Southern Mississippi, Arkansas State, Nebraska and Lipscomb.

Lipscomb is nationally ranked at 30th. The team took home the team and individual titles after posting a score of 15-under 849. Lipscomb team member Dawson Armstrong won the individual title with a 12-under 204. Armstrong is also ranked at No. 20 in the country.

Texas State will continue their season at the Price’s “Give ‘Em 5” Invitational in El Paso. The University of Texas at El Paso hosted tournament is scheduled to take place on Oct. 20-22. The time is still to be determined.