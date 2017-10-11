Bobcats tie for 13th at Betsy Rawls Invitational

Battling against cold and windy weather conditions, the Texas State women’s golf team closed out the second day of the University of Texas hosted Betsy Rawls Invitational on Oct. 9-10.

The women’s golf team tied for 13th, shooting a total 49-over par 913. Taking the top spot in the tournament were the Texas Longhorns, with a 2-over par 866. Finishing just one shot apart was second place Furman University and third place Arizona State.

Not only finishing the tournament first and second, Texas and Furman dominated on the individual leaderboard as well, each with two players in the top 10. The top two spots going to the Longhorns’ Sophia Schubert and Emilee Hoffman respectively.

Leading the Bobcats tied for 10th place, with a 3-over par 219 was junior Anne-Charlotte Mora. The Nantes, France native put together rounds of 71, 72 and 76. Over three rounds, the junior totaled seven birdies and one second round eagle.

Finishing tied for 31st, unable to overcome several costly mistakes, was junior Sarah White. White got off to a rough start, shooting 11 bogeys and one double bogey. The management major rebounded in the second round with a four-under par 68, the second lowest score carded in the tournament.

Behind Mora and White was sophomore Sasikarn Somboonsup. She carded rounds of 80, 77 and a one-over par 73 in the third round for a total 230, tying 50th overall on the leaderboard. Somboonsup sunk a total of eight birdies, but was unable to overcome 13 bogeys and three double-bogeys.

Rounding out the team, were sophomore Sean Yi Yip with a 23-over par 239 and freshman Sachika Singh with a total 265.

Up next for the Bobcats is the University of Texas at San Antonio hosted Alamo Invitational. The event takes place Oct. 22-24 at the Briggs Ranch Golf Club.