Volleyball wins fifth match in a row against Arkansas State

The Texas State volleyball team won its fifth match in row on Oct. 7 in an away match against Arkansas State University.

In all five of the matches, the Bobcats have swept every team 3-0. The Bobcats swept the Red Wolves 25-20, 25-22 and 26-24.

After Saturday’s match, Texas State now has an overall record of 13-7 and since Arkansas State is a conference team, the Bobcats’ conference record now stands at 5-1.

The Red Wolves currently have an overall record of 10-9 and a conference record of 3-3.

The match resulted in Texas State having 61.0 points while Arkansas State came out with 48.0 points. Texas State’s total attempts was also 124 with a .300 percentage and Arkansas State’s total attempts were 123 with a .154 percentage.

The Bobcats overall had 49 kills with one ace. The team total blocks were 11 and the Bobcats had 47 assists and 57 digs.

Compared to Texas State, the Red Wolves had 39 kills with two aces. They also had seven blocks, 37 assists and 49 digs.

Sophomore libero Micah Dinwiddie hit the team’s only ace, and she also lead the Bobcats in digs with 13. Sophomore defensive specialist Mattie Adams came in a close second to Dinwiddie as she had 12 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter had the third most digs of 10.

It was Sophomore outside hitter Amy Pflughaupt who led the team in kills with 19. Porter trailed behind in second with 11 kills, and junior middle blocker Madison Daigle had seven.

Senior setter Erin Hoppe topped the team in assists and had 42 of the 49 team assists.

In blocks, it was freshman middle blocker Tyeranee Scott who led the team with six, Daigle had four and Hoppe had two blocks.

The Bobcats will be back home for their next match against Texas Christian University on Oct. 10. The game will begin at 6 p.m. at the Strahan Coliseum and is the 11th annual Pink Match to raise awareness for breast cancer.