Football falls to ULM 45-27 after big first quarter

The Texas State football team went down 45-27 to the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Oct. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State fell to 1-5 for the season and 0-2 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Warhawks improved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

“This was not a very good showing today for us,” Texas State head football coach Everett Withers said. “I did not do a very good job as a head coach today. Overall, we just shot ourselves in the foot.”

The Bobcats had a strong first quarter, ending it on top 20-19. Although ULM had a quick jumpstart, the Bobcats rallied back for a 1-yard touchdown from graduate quarterback Damian Williams.

On the extra point, junior kicker James Sherman went for the two-point conversion but was intercepted by senior defensive-end Caleb Tucker, who ran it all the way back for two. This left the Bobcats down 9-6.

ULM would go on to score a touchdown and a 24-yard field goal before the quarter ended. Texas State scored two more touchdowns putting them on top 20-19 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bobcats went scoreless until the fourth quarter. On the other hand, ULM went on a 16-0 run until the Bobcats answered back in the fourth leaving the score 35-27.

The Warhawks scored ten more points, ending the game 45-27.

Leading the offense for Texas State was sophomore running-back Anthony D. Taylor. Taylor rushed for 102 yards and had 52 receiving yards for one touchdown.

“Anthony Taylor did a good job,” Withers said. “He is a physical guy. We want to try and get him more touches because he is a physical guy.”

Freshman running-back Robert Brown Jr. rushed for 27, while senior wide receiver Elijah King had 39 receiving yards. Williams also rushed for ten, and junior wide receiver Tyler Watts rushed 24.

Williams started for the Bobcats with 158 yards, three touchdowns, and two sacks. Sophomore wide receiver Hutch White also had 47 passing yards and one touchdown.

Senior safety Dila Rosemond led in tackles with six unassisted and four assisted. Junior safety A.J. Krawczyk followed with eight unassisted tackles and one assisted.

The Bobcats will continue conference play on Oct. 12 in Lafayette, Louisiana against the University of Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.