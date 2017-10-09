Bobcats keep win streak alive against the Ragin’ Cajuns

The Texas State women’s soccer team continued their win streak on Oct. 8 defeating Louisiana 3-0 at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

The Bobcats have been able to outscore opponents on this four-game win streak, and have not allowed a single goal.

The Bobcats came into the game with a 6-4 record, and with the win guaranteed at least a .500 season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns played good defense for the majority of the first half, but allowed a score to senior Kassi Hormuth off a sloppy clearance by the defense with a little under five minutes left in the half.

In the second half, the Bobcats continued to dominate with senior Rachel Grout assisting goals and making one herself.

Grout scored the second goal of the game with an assist from sophomore Jordan Kondikoff. She then earned an assist from freshman Renny Moore who scored the third and final goal of the game.

The Bobcats won almost every aspect of the game, having more chance to score than the Ragin Cajuns thanks to their ability to keep the ball on the Louisiana side of the field.

The Bobcats stay in the hunt for the number one record in the Sun Belt Conference, only behind the undefeated team, South Alabama. The Bobcat’s next game is on Oct. 13 against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in Louisiana.