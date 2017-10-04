Student Government passes resolution to recognize breast cancer awareness month

The Student Government meeting, held Oct. 2, included a resolution to honor and support Breast Cancer Awareness month and an open forum where students and senators spoke on the effect of last week’s vote to bring an immigration attorney to Texas State. Student Government met prior to the weekly meeting to discuss election rules.

The resolution supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month passed unanimously and was highlighted by multiple members of Student Government wearing pink. Zeta Tau Alpha representatives spoke on supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month and reminded the public about the pink out game this Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

Brooklyn Boreing, public relations junior, authored the legislation. The senator said she was excited that her first piece of legislation passed unanimously.

“Essentially the piece says that as a Student Government, we recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness month and affirms Student Government support and necessary awareness action for the costs,” Boreing said. “I’m very excited for the legislation and think it was a great way to kick off the Breast Cancer Awareness marketing campaign that we will be running this month.”

The ZTA representatives were excited to see that the student body and Student Government had a vested interest in supporting awareness.

Before the vote on the resolution, the meeting started with multiple speakers at public voicing their concerns over last weeks vote.

Six members of the public addressed the chamber both in support and opposition of the actions taken place at last week’s meeting that ultimately lead to the piece being voted against.

Members of the public who wanted an immigration attorney on campus asked representatives to reconsider their vote on the legislation.

After which, two members of the Freshman Council showed their support for what Student Government did by speaking in support of the actions taken place. Members kept stating that it was a money issue, not an issue of want.

The president, vice president and cabinet gave reports to the body and assured constituents that they were taking an active ear and listening to questions and concerns from the public.

In a letter published on the Student Government website, Student Body President Connor Clegg charted the Student Government Subcommittee on Serving International and Immigrant Students.

“I’m literally sticking people who voted for this piece and against this piece in a room and saying you have five weeks to do something about this, so do it,” Clegg said.

Prior to the Monday’s meeting, Student Government met at 6 p.m. to discuss possible election rule changes that passed under the Homann-Martinez Administration last year.

Due to the late notice of the prior meet up, Clegg said that it is likely that their will be another informational meeting and open discussion to discuss the proposed bill.

The bill would make it okay to endorse candidates during elections. The bill would amend the Student Government Constitution.

Two pieces of legislation were read and will be voted on at next week’s meeting on Oct. 9, both pertaining to Bobcats knowing their rights on campus.