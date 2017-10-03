Las Vegas shooting marks deadliest massacre in US history

At around 10:08 p.m. local time Sunday Oct. 1, 12:08 a.m. CT Monday, the Route 91 Harvest Festival was interrupted by gunfire from across the boulevard at the Mandalay Bay hotel, in Las Vegas. As of Monday morning, the shooter murdered at least 58 people and injured more than 500, from a corner window on the 32nd story.

Law enforcement have identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man white male from Mesquite, Nevada. Paddock has little criminal history and state and local scanners did not pick up on Paddocks plot. Sherriff Joe Lombardo said the shooting lasted 10 to 15 minutes, and that Paddock had more than 10 assault rifles in the hotel room.

Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay hotel on Thursday, Sept. 28. Housekeeping was in and out of the hotel rooms and did not discover any weapons Paddock used. Eric Paddock, the shooter’s brother, told reporters that his brother had a few hand guns in a safe at home, but not any assault rifles to Eric’s knowledge.

Across the boulevard, 22,000 country-music fans were unaware of the gunfire, when it began. Country artist Jason Aldean, audience and witnesses took moments to realize what was happening and claimed they thought the noise was fire crackers or audio problems.

Paddock has not been linked to a terrorist organization, although ISIS is attempting to claim the devastation. Police believe that Paddock acted alone.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Monday morning, calling the mass shooting “an act of pure evil.”

“In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one and it always has,” Trump said. “We call upon the bonds that unite us: our faith, our family and our shared values.”

Trump said he would be traveling to Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, with First Lady Melania Trump. The president will meet with law enforcement, first responders and families of the victims.

Jose Banales, director of University Police Department, encouraged all students, faculty and staff to familiarize themselves with the standard response protocol, located on University Police’s website.

“Most Texas State University Police Officers have received training on active shooter response by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center here at Texas State, and we have also jointly trained with our local law enforcement partners and emergency responders and have their resources available should the need arise,” Banales said. “The ALERRT Center at Texas State University was created in 2002 as a partnership between Texas State University, the San Marcos, Texas Police Department and the Hays County, Texas Sheriff’s Office to address the need for active shooter response training for first responders.

Since the national tragedy, organizations on campus have saw the needs of those effected. Delta Sig tweeted that 100 percent of proceeds from Monday mornings quad donut sales will be going to those impacted by the Las Vegas shootings.

This story will be updated online, as events and information about the shooting, as well as relief efforts are released.