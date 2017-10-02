Volleyball on three-game sweep streak after defeating Coastal Carolina

The Texas State volleyball team is on a three-match winning streak after defeating Coastal Carolina University 3-0 on Oct. 1.

The past three matches, the Bobcats have swept their competitors; Troy University and Appalachian State University—with two of those games being away.

The Bobcats traveled to Conway, South Carolina to compete at the HTC Center on Sunday, and won each set 27-25, 25-21 and 25-20.

After Sunday’s match, Texas State now has an overall record of 11-7 and a conference record of 3-1.

Overall, the Bobcats had 121 total attempts and 44 kills. They also had 25 attack errors, five blocks and 41 sets.

The Bobcats’ attacking percentage was .157 for all three matches.

Leading for Texas State with kills was senior middle blocker Jaliyah Bolden and sophomore outside hitter Amy Pflughaupt with 12 each. Bolden also had the second most total attempts with 29, following right behind was sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter with 35.

Sophomore libero Micah Dinwiddie led the Bobcats in digs with 15. Following behind Dinwiddie was both Pflughaupt and sophomore defensive specialist Mattie Adams with nine digs each.

Compared to the Bobcats, the Chanticleers had 107 total attempts and an attacking percentage of .065. They also had 24 kills and 17 attack errors. Coastal Carolina had 11 blocks and 39 digs.

Texas State will compete against Little Rock and travel to Little Rock, Arkansas on Oct. 6. That match will begin at 6:30 p.m.