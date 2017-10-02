Cross country performs big in Arkansas

Texas State cross country teams concluded their regular season with big performances at the Chile Pepper Festival at Agri Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sept. 30.

The men finished third overall out of 40 teams, while the women took 10th. Among the competing Sun Belt Conference teams, both Texas State teams finished on top.

For the men, junior Joseph Meade finished in 12th place with a personal best of 30:30.6 in the 10K race. Meade also recorded the second fastest time in Texas State history.

Senior Logan Pittdman crossed the line at 30:47.3 in 21st place out of 330 runners. Pittdman also earned a personal best and the third fastest time in Bobcat history.

Senior Jose Angel Gonzalez finished with a personal best and the fourth fastest time in program history with 31:01.4. Gonzalez crossed the line in 33rd place.

The men’s team totaled 2:36:27.40 and averaged 31:17.48 in the race.

For the women, the five Bobcats finished in the top 100. Finishing first for the Bobcats was senior Nikki Sanchez with a time of 18:10.1 at 51st place. Sanchez also posted the ninth fastest time in program history at that distance.

Freshman McKynzie King claimed 55th place out of 381 runners with a time of 18:14.1, while junior Devina Schneider crossed the line at 18:21.8 in 63rd place.

Rounding out the top five Bobcats was sophomore Kendra Long in 69th at 18.27.4 and sophomore Madilyn King finishing in 18:50.4.

The women’s team totaled 1:32:03.80 and averaged 18:24.76.

The Bobcats will compete at the Sun Belt Conference Championships on Oct. 28 in Boone, North Carolina. The time is still to be determined.