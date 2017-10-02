Bobcats beat Mountaineers in 4-0 victory

After a rocky start to the 2017 season the Texas State women’s soccer team has found its rhythm, picking up a dominant 4-0 victory at home over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Oct. 1.

The Bobcats now have a three-game winning streak and improve their overall record to 6-4-1. Texas State sits at second behind South Alabama in Sun Belt Conference rankings with a 4-1-0 conference record.

Texas State came out showing great aggression early, attempting four shots in the first four minutes of play.

The Bobcat’s aggressive play paid off in the form of a goal from senior Alyssa Phelan in the 12th minute. Phelan scored on a shot to the right side of the net.

The rest of the first half saw both teams go scoreless. Texas State totaled 14 shot attempts in the first half, holding Appalachian State to just seven shots with stout defensive play.

The Bobcats continued their aggressive game plan, outshooting the Mountaineers before senior midfielder Rachel Grout scored her second goal of the game giving Texas State a 2-0 lead.

Already holding a two score lead the Bobcats extended their lead by three in the 73rd minute. Sophomore forward Kaylee Davis fired a shot to the left netting off a long pass from fellow sophomore Jordan Kondikoff.

Davis followed up her score with a second goal minutes later, dribbling through the defense for the final goal of the game.

Texas State added another 15 shot attempts to their total in the second half outshooting the Mountaineers 29-16.

The Bobcats have held each of their opponents scoreless in each game in their win streak, outscoring them 6-0 thanks to strong defensive play.

Next up, Texas State takes to the field on Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. hosting the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.