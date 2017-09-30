Volleyball sweeps Appalachian State

After coming off of a win against Troy University, the Texas State volleyball team defeated Appalachian State on Sept. 29 in a 3-0 sweep.

The Bobcats traveled to Boone, North Carolina to compete against the Mountaineers and played in the Holmes Center.

While Appalachian State is in the same conference as Texas State, the Bobcats’ conference record is now 2-1 and their overall record is 10-7.

The Bobcats swept the Mountaineers in three sets, winning 25-21 in all three sets.

Overall, Texas State had 58.9 points with 97 total attempts. The Bobcats also had 45 kills, five aces, eight blocks, 45 assists and 42 digs.

Appalachian State had 47.0 points.

Junior middle blocker Madison Daigle lead the Bobcats in kills with 13, while sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter trailed shortly behind her with 10 kills.

Both Porter and senior setter Erin Hoppe had two aces, and sophomore libero Micah Dinwiddie had one.

Leading in assists was also Hoppe with 37. Hoppe also came in third for blocks with three.

Sophomore outside hitter Amy Pflughaupt lead the Bobcats in digs with 13, while Dinwiddie came in second with 11 digs.

In blocks, junior middle blocker Halee Brewer, Daigle and Hoppe all tied for the top with three blocks each.

Next up for the Bobcats, they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on Coastal Carolina on Oct. 1. The game will start at 11:30 a.m.