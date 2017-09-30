The other side of DACA

The emotional appeal of DACA and the Dreamers’ stories has impacted many in the United States. However, many continue to overlook the reasoning behind wanting to get rid of DACA.

DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, encourages illegal immigration, which, at the end of the day, no matter how much it pulls on the heart strings, is a problem we need to solve. If we continue to have relief programs such as DACA or sanctuary cities, the problems will never resolve. Laws exist for a multitude of reasons, and ways to immigrate legally have always existed.

Does it sadden us that many young adults would have to go back to a country they do not remember? Absolutely, but that fault does not rest on the American government. That fault arises in the lives of those who brought them here.

Many probably think those who want DACA to end seem racist, but that is not the case. We want people from all over the world to come to America legally. Illegal immigration, however, has no standing in America. Most conservatives or those who disagree with DACA, sanctuary cities, etc. do not care if people from around the world come and want to share in our liberties, so long as they do so legally.

We live in an amazing country, and I am proud to live here. But I am also proud to have a constitutional government—a government that does not appeal to the emotions when something prevails with un-constitutionalism. If our government began putting Dreamers on a fast track to citizenship, most would have no problem with that, but those circumstances have not yet occurred.

DACA recipients live illegal lives out in the open without any repercussions. I say if you truly want to reap the benefits of the American society and government, why not actually take part in our society? I hold an unpopular opinion to not stand by illegal immigrants, but conservatives around the U.S. understand why living lawfully remains so important. Those who do not follow the law do not deserve to live here.

I do not blame Dreamers for their circumstance, and they cannot blame the government or conservatives for wanting America to remain constitutional. Many of the Dreamers will have to face hard decisions and harder circumstances in the coming months, and those heartbreaking qualities prevail. However, Americans, at some point, have to crack down and stop lackadaisical actions concerning the immigration department.

Maybe America should get rid of DACA completely. Maybe America should add a time stamp to receive citizenship, or something similar. Either way, we have to start making changes for the betterment of America.

-Kaitlin Evans is a journalism sophomore