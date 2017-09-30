How To: Alternative transportation for students

1 The Bike Cave

The Bike Cave operates on campus as an eco-friendly transportation option. The store is a full-functioning bike shop with repair tools and skilled employees. Students can buy, rent and repair bikes at the Bike Cave, which is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Although the hills on campus can be strenuous, students bike about daily. Joseph Morse, marketing senior and employee, said numerous students come in daily to fix their bikes and learn more about cycling.

“This town really needs cycling; we have issues from vehicle runoff in the river and traffic control issues, so cycling is a big solution,” Morse said. “However, owning a bike is hard, but having this shared space where we can solve some of the minor, but preventive things puts more bikes on the road and that really improves San Marcos.”

The Bike Cave is located in the Colorado building on Pleasant Street, in room 100. The Texas State app also includes information on bike rack locations for students who need to park their bikes during class and at night.