Philosophy department hosts dialogues throughout semester

The philosophy department is hosting over 60 events around campus this semester, primarily in the Comal building, room 116. Authors and professors from around the nation, including alumni of Texas State, will speak on a variety of topics multiple times each week.

The series is focused on reaching out to the Texas State community to engage in open discussion on a wide variety of issues ranging from restorative justice and the military to animal consciousness. The public is invited to participate in the events with opportunities at the library each week.

The format of the dialogues is structured to create an informal setting that will allow anyone who wishes to participate able to do so. The space set aside in Comal is furnished with one large table amongst other, smaller, round tables to promote a variety of conversations and ideas. Presenters have access to a screen.

Vincent Luizzi, philosophy professor, said the frequency and inclusiveness of the program stands out amongst other universities.

“I don’t think you’ll find anywhere in the country with dialogues with that frequency sponsored by the philosophy department,” Luizzi said. “Usually one speaker per month or three per semester. The idea is for open dialogue for either the generally educated person or the person who is becoming the generally educated person”

Luizzi also noted the dialogues are unique can be used for graduate and undergraduate credit.

The dialogue series has been hosting events on campus for the last 20 years. Over that period of time, the frequency and attendance of the events has expanded significantly to include several prominent figures and multiple Texas State alumni per semester.

Attendees can look forward to participating in discussions with community members as well, including Deputy Constable Mark Graves of Hays County, who will be speaking about race relations on Oct. 16.

A full list of philosophy dialogues with time, date and place can be found at http://www.txstate.edu/philosophy/dialogue-series/Dialogue-Schedule.html