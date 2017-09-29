City officials warn against scammers asking to test water

The city of San Marcos and the San Marcos Police Department are warning residents about a potential scam involving people claiming to be city employees.

Chase Stapp, Chief of Police, is reminding residents that city officials have badges on them at all times when working.

“We urge residents not to allow anyone in their homes if there is even the slightest question about their identity,” Stapp said in a statement.

Reports indicate a resident of the Sunset Acres community was approached Sept. 28 and described three individuals.

The resident described two females and one male driving a newer model four-door white car, requesting to check the water of the residents home.

The Police Department is asking residents to report any suspicious activity by calling the non-emergency number at 512-753-2108.