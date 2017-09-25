Volleyball sweeps the Trojans

Texas State defeated the Troy Trojans 3-0 winning their ninth match of the season and their first match in conference play on Sept. 24.

The Bobcats won the sets 25-14, 25-15 and 25 -12 to get their first win of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bobcats came out strong in the first set, able to jump out to an early lead and hold it for most of the match.

The team posted their highest hitting percentage of .486 since September 2015 against the Trojans.

The Bobcat’s 14-4 run was the major reason the team was able to hold the lead and advance to the second set.

In the second and third set, the Bobcats took on similar runs that made it hard for the Trojans to keep up with the intensity of the team.

Statistical leaders for the Bobcats were senior Erin Hoppe with a season best of 35 assists, and junior Madison Daigle with a career high of 10 blocks.

Other leaders were senior Jaliyah Bolden and sophomore Megan Porter who both added a combined 18 kills and averaged a combined .469 hitting percentage.

The Bobcats head to North Carolina to take on Appalachian State on Sept. 29. The match is set to start at 5: 30 p.m. at the Holmes Center.