Men’s cross country finishes fourth at Texas A&M Invitational

The Texas State men’s cross country team ended the Texas A&M Invitational with a fourth place victory over six regional ranked teams on Sept. 23.

The men’s team totaled 2:03:56.9 and averaged 24:45.71. Their time put them ahead of both Sun Belt Conference participants, the University of Texas at Arlington and the University of Louisiana – Lafayette.

The women’s team claimed a 12th place finish with two top 50 finishers at the Watts Cross Country Course. Texas State totaled 1:54:10.88, and averaged 23:09.95. The Bobcats finished ahead of five teams including Sam Houston State University and Texas A&M – Kingsville.

Leading the Bobcats in the 8K race was junior Joseph Meade with a 13th place finish among 164 runners. Meade’s time, 24:23.2, ranked fourth in program history.

With a time of 24:34.7, senior Logan Pittdman crossed the finish line in 17th place. Pittdman recorded the fifth quickest time in Bobcat history behind Meade.

Senior Jose Angel Gonzales took 23rd overall with a time of 24:44.7, and also wrote his name in the history books with the eighth quickest time by a Bobcat.

Senior Noe Belmares, Jr. finished 32nd overall with a time of 24:52.1 while freshman Cody Miller crossed at 60th with a time of 25:22.2 in his first collegiate race.

For the women’s team, freshman McKynzie King crossed the 6K line with a time of 22:22.3 and a 35th place finish out of 140 runners. Sophomore Kendra Long recorded a time of 22:35.2 in 46th. Sophomore Madilyn King also finished in the top half with a 22:55.1 run and 57th place.

The Bobcats will run in their final meet before the Sun Belt Conference Championships at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 30.