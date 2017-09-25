Bobcats top Red Wolves 1-0 in defensive showdown

The Texas State women’s soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Jonesboro, Arkansas after a late header from senior forward Kassi Hormuth on Sept. 24.

For the first time in the 2017 season the Bobcats find themselves over the .500 mark. The win over the Red Wolves improved their overall record to 5-4-1.

Texas State is 3-1-0 in the Sun Belt Conference, sitting at No. 2 in the standings behind South Alabama.

Getting off to a rough start, the Bobcats opened with four fouls in the first 15 minutes before firing off four consecutive shot attempts from four different players.

Struggling to generate offense, both Texas State and Arkansas State found themselves relying heavily on their defense. Preventing each other from scoring on multiple occasions, the game was scoreless heading into halftime.

The second half saw both teams remain scoreless, but it was Texas State who managed to get a shot in the goal.

It was in the 78th minute, aided by the only assist of the game from senior Kira Zapalac, that Hormuth scored the first and only goal of the game, a header off of a corner kick.

After taking the 1-0 lead the Bobcats continued to play stiff defense, not giving the Arkansas State offense a chance to answer back. Texas State kept the Red Wolves scoreless throughout the rest of the second half.

A large part of Texas State’s strong defensive performance was from sophomore goalie Heather Martin. Martin was responsible for Texas State’s four timely saves.

Sophomore Jordan Kondikoff and freshman Renny Moore led the team in shot attempts with two each.

The Bobcats outshot the Red Wolves (12-9), as well as both teams notching up four saves as well as double digit fouls.

Texas State returns home to the Bobcat Soccer Complex with a matchup against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.