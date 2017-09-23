Bobcats swept by the University of South Alabama

The Texas State volleyball team was back home on Sept. 22 and took a 3-0 loss against the University of South Alabama.

The Bobcats were coming off of a 3-0 tournament loss against Baylor University, the University of Texas San Antonio and St. John’s University at the Jason’s Deli Baylor Classic tournament last weekend.

After not having a home match since competing against Houston Baptist University on Sept. 9, the Bobcats were not able to keep the win in their own home.

The Jaguars were the first team in the Sun Belt Conference that the Bobcats competed against, and the Bobcats now have a conference record of 0-1.

The match went into three sets with the Jaguars sweeping the Bobcats 3-0 (25-20, 26-24 and 25-18).

Overall, Texas State had 44.0 points. The team also had 38 kills, two aces, four blocks, 37 assists and 63 digs.

Individually, the Bobcat players each lead the team with their game records. Junior middle-blocker Madison Daigle had 12 kills, and both freshman setter Brooke Johnson and junior middle-back Madison Daigle each had one ace.

It was junior middle-blocker Halee Brewer and sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter who each had two blocks, while senior setter Erin Hoppe lead the team in assists with 20. Sophomore libero Micah Dinwiddie also had the most digs from the Bobcats with 17.

Texas State will compete against Troy University on Sept. 24 at noon in the Strahan Coliseum.