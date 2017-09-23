Bobcats advance in the conference after 1-0 win against the Eagles

The Texas State Bobcats defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles Friday night 1-0 to move above .500 in conference play and move up in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bobcats advance to 2-1 in the conference and are tied with three other teams for second place.

The only goal of the night came from freshman forward Sydney Kammer in the 8th minute of the game.

The Bobcats jumped to a quick lead scoring the first and only goal in the 8th minute off the leg of Kammer. Coming off with the assist was senior forward Alyssa Phelan, her second assist of the year.

The Bobcats won every major statistical category for the night out shooting the Eagles both with shots on goal and corner kicks.

Next up for the Bobcats is against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Sept. 24th at 1 p.m.