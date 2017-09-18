Volleyball goes 0-3 at Baylor Classic

After a loss against Baylor University on Sept. 15, the Texas State volleyball team went on to compete in two more matches on Sept. 16—which resulted in two losses.

The Bobcats were on the road this weekend and competed in the Jason’s Deli Baylor Classic tournament in Waco, Texas.

For Saturday’s matches, Texas State played the University of Texas at San Antonio and St. John’s University.

The Bobcats lost to the Roadrunners 2-3, and lost against St. John’s University 1-3.

For the match against UTSA, both teams went back and forth winning each set. The Bobcats won the first set 25-22 while the Roadrunners won the second set 25-23. The Bobcats came back and won the third set 25-23, but the Roadrunners took the last two sets 25-19 and 15-13.

Overall, Texas State had 77.0 points with 61 kills, six aces, 10 blocks, 56 assists and 101 digs. The Bobcats also had 195 total attempts.

Junior middle blocker Madison Daigle lead the team in both aces and blocks. Daigle had three aces and seven blocks.

In digs, sophomore libero Micah Dinwiddie lead the team with 28, while senior setter Erin Hoppe had the most assists with 26. Sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter also lead the team in kills with 19.

In the second game against St. John’s University, Texas State only won the first set 25-17. The Bobcats went on to lose the next three sets 25-19, 25-23 and 15-15.

In this game, Texas State had 66.0 points with 155 total attempts. The Bobcats also had 54 kills, three aces, nine blocks, 51 assists and 55 digs.

Dinwiddie lead the team in digs once again with 18. However, it was freshman setter Brooke Johnson this time that lead the team in assists with 23.

Sophomore outside hitter Amy Pflughaupt had the most kills with 18, and junior middle blocker Halee Brewer had four blocks to lead the team.

The Bobcats now have an overall record of 8-6. Next for the Bobcats, they will be back at home to compete against the University of South Alabama on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Strahan Coliseum.