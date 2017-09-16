Sophomore sets example on and off court 

SAN MARCOS, Texas – After the season that sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter had, some might have asked whether or not the freshman could get to the next level. This year, Porter has already made leaps and strides as a leader.

Growing up in Southlake, Texas, Porter had a lot of influence from her older sisters, Kelsey and Rachel.

“Growing up I had two older sisters, so I was always following them around and doing whatever they did, and that’s how I got started with volleyball so early,” Porter said. “I was always at their volleyball games.”

Porter, who had a stellar career and being one of the best volleyball players in the Dallas area, arrived at Texas State last season and made an impact fast. Ranking fourth in kills with 221, and amassing double digit kills nine times last year. With all that success, Porter was still reserved.

“Last season, I wasn’t as vocal,” Porters said. “But we’ve worked on roles a lot this summer. The biggest adjustment is the lack of older players and how fast we have to grow.”

This year’s team has two seniors on the roster and four upperclassmen total. A big difference from last year’s team that was full of experience.

“She’s only a sophomore and played a lot for us last year, and she’s probably going to play a lot again this year for us,” Head Coach Karen Chisum said. “She’s everything a coach asks for and has all the tools we ask for.”

Now as one of the most experienced leaders, Porter has taken to her role well, and even has a new nickname.

“I am actually nicknamed “mom” on the team,” Porter said. “I take care of pretty much the whole team this year. Last year I was younger, I learned a lot from that senior group, they were really good leaders.”

Now as one of the leaders, Porter also has a chance to cut loose a little more too. Recently, the team went bowling for team bonding.

“We had a lot of fun together and bonded,” Porter said. “I won my lane.”

A business major, Porter’s real passion isn’t for the stock market or real estate prices, but for cooking and travel.

“I like to cook and I like to travel are two things I’m really interested in,” Porter said. “I went on a European Cruise a few summers ago. I went to Spain, Italy and France. I love Europe, I love traveling and experiencing new places. We did a Segway tour around Barcelona. I really like all the old architecture and all the sights to see.”

As the season progresses, many fans should expect to see the Bobcats get excited, especially how well the season has started off for the young team.

Fans shouldn’t be surprised to see the team show some youth and inexperience early on, but should be excited for the team’s growth.

“Seeing my team excited is what makes me excited, whenever they get excited I get excited,” Porter said.