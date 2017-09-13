Planning and Zoning Commission extends alcohol permits for three restaurants

The San Marcos Planning and Zoning Commission met Sept. 12 to motion the sale of alcohol of three restaurants. All motions unanimously passed.

The commission approved a motion to further allow the sale of mixed beverages for Chuy’s, located in the Springtown Shopping Center. The renewal will be valid for three years.

Similary, Dahlia Woods Gallery, an arts gallery and bookstore, was seeking a three-year renewal for Pinky’s Wine Bar, located inside the gallery.

Dahlia Woods, the namesake of the gallery, said the wine bar is a necessary part of the gallery and asked the commission to approve the request.

“We opened Pinky’s Wine Bar with your permission,” Woods said. “It has been a positive and supportive attribution for the gallery. Would you please extend the permit?”

The motion was unanimously approved by the commission.

Chipotle, located near the Tanager Outlets at the intersection of IH-35 and Centerpoint Road, was also approved in a request for an extension to sell alcoholic beverages. The restaurant has been approximately opened for a year.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is available on the city’s website.