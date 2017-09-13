Bobcats cut down Lumberjacks

The Texas State Bobcats beat the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 3-1 on Tuesday in Nacogdoches.

The Bobcats were lead by senior middle blocker Jaliyah Bolden, junior middle blocker Madison Daigle and sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter.

The Bobcats won the first set 25-15 jumping out quickly on the Lumberjacks and didn’t look back, only trailing by one for the rest of the set.

The Bobcats scored the last seven points of the game off of great play by the Bobcats front line.

In the second set the Bobcats struggled early with misplays and serving errors filling the first half of the set.

When the Bobcats finally got some momentum on their side, the Lumberjacks had already worked up a large enough lead to prevent Texas State coming back, winning the set 25-15.

The third set was the most competitive with both teams trading the lead quickly and neither team able to get momentum, until the Bobcats forced the Lumberjacks into errors at the net, winning the back and forth match 25-20.

The Bobcats never trailed in the fourth set, winning the set and the match 25-18.

The Bobcats limited their errors, and capitalized on SFA’s mistakes making for a quick match.

Next up, the Bobcats head to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears in the Jason’s Deli Baylor Classic on Sept. 15. The game is set to start at 6 p.m.