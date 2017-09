Aquarena Springs Drive to close for two weeks due to construction

Texas Department of Transportation will be closing Aquarena Springs Drive Sept. 5-19 for construction of the new overpass, according to the City of San Marcos website.

The closures will be Sept. 5-19, 8 p.m.-6 a.m., Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

Steel bride beams will be placed for the overpass during the closure. A detour will be available through Thorpe Lane and Charles Austin Drive.