Texas State takes 37-3 loss in Colorado

The Texas State football team lost their first game of the season to the Colorado Buffaloes 37-3 in Boulder, Colorado Sept. 9 giving them a 1-1 record for the season.

Texas State had the opportunity to have an early lead with redshirt sophomore running back Anthony Taylor’s opening drive of 55-yards. Taylor then ran for five more yards to Colorado’s 15. Junior kicker James Sherman was setup for a 32-yard kick, but the ball flew wide left.

The Bobcats got on the board with Sherman’s second attempt at a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter. The Bobcats were still down 17-3. This was the only time the Bobcats scored in the game.

The Bobcat’s defense held the PAC-12 team scoreless until the last 43 seconds of the first quarter. From there, the Buffaloes scored an additional three touchdowns and kicked three field goals.

In the first quarter, sophomore punter Marcus Ripley punted 34 yards into the hands of Colorado’s Isaiah Oliver.

Oliver was then stripped by redshirt sophomore linebacker Bryan London II, but the ball was picked up by Colorado’s Lavis Schenault who ran it back for a 55-yard touchdown. The Bobcats ended the first quarter down 7-0.

For Texas State, senior quarterback Damian Williams started for the Bobcats. Williams threw a season-long 45-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Thurman Morbley. The pass set up the 32-yard field goal by Sherman.

On the defensive side, both senior linebacker Gabe Loyd and junior linebacker Frankie Griffin recorded a sack each.

The Bobcats will be back in San Marcos at Bobcat Stadium Saturday Sept. 16 against Sun Belt Conference team, Appalachian State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.