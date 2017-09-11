San Marcos community gathers outside city hall to remember 9/11

Mayor John Thomadies, City Manager Bert Lumbreras and guest speaker retired Maj. Gen. Chris Adams, honored victims and proclaimed an ordinance to rededicate the city to remembering 9/11 at city hall Sept. 11.

The ceremony began with the San Marcos Fire Department Honor Guard raising the original flag flying over San Marcos City Hall the morning of 9/11.

Following the national anthem, Adams, 31 years of active duty in the air force, spoke on the tragedies 16 years ago, addressing the first responders that gave their lives.

“343 firefighters and EMP members were killed that day,” Adams said. “Along with, 23 police officers and 37 local officials there in New York City. They walked in there to save people.”

The historical fire bell in front of City Hall was tolled in honor of the first responders who perished on 9/11 with a moment of silent reflection.

Les Stephens, fire chief, said the ringing of the bell honors the duty of firefighters

“They have completed task, their duties well done,” Stephens said. “Their watch has been permanently relieved. A new watch has been posted no traffic or messages are pending and the watch has been secured. The bell rings in memory of and tribute of their service.”

Thomadies read a proclamation of brief remembrance to honor the national day of remembrance.

“The city of San Marcos will hold a brief remembrance on this day to honor the memories of heroic civilians by our fighters, EMS personnel and police officers who died Sept. 11, 2001,” Thomaides stated. “Therefore I, John Thomadies, by the virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor of the City of San Marcos, Texas, do hereby proclaim the eleventh day of Sept. 2017, as Remembrance Day in San Marcos and I do call upon all people of San Marcos to remember those lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and rededicated ourselves as patriotic Americans by flying the flag of the United States of America and reaffirming our commitment to liberty and justice.”

Members of the community then had the option of placing a rose near the 9/11 memorial, and the ceremony was concluded.