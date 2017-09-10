TEDx coming to Texas State in October

TEDx are self-organized, local events that bring communities to share a TED-like experience. TEDx will be organized on campus Oct. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event will feature innovative ideas from a variety of speakers, entertainment from Texas State students and the chance to discuss and share with others in the community.

This TEDx theme is “Bridging Differences.” The speakers will challenge students to think about ways to embrace difference in their local communities.

Tickets are currently on sale; $10 for students and $25 for general admission.