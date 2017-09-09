Bobcats down the Panthers 4-0

The Texas State soccer team faced off against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers in Texas State’s annual Teal match in support of Ovarian cancer on Friday.

Coming off a loss to Steven F. Austin University, and after falling to 1-3-1 on the season, the Bobcats put on a dominating performance downing the Lady Panthers 4-0.

Texas State is now 2-3-1 on the season with a 1-2-1 home record.

The Bobcats opened the game aggressively, attempting three shots in the first 12 minutes of play. Two attempts coming from sophomore forward Kaylee Davis, and the other coming from sophomore defender Genesis Turman.

It was towards the end of the 13th minute that the Bobcats struck first, taking a 1-0 lead off a goal from senior midfielder Rachel Grout. Picking up the assist was senior-forward Kassi Hormuth.

Grout’s goal was the only one by either team in the first half. The Bobcats totaled 10 shot attempts in the first half, converting only one goal.

Texas State held on to its 1-0 lead thanks to some timely defense from sophomore goalie Heather Martin, who had three saves in the first half.

The second half saw Texas State continue its aggressive approach, taking two shot attempts early.

After a foul on the Lady Panthers in the 54th minute, the Bobcats earned their second goal of the night when freshman-midfielder Renny Moore fired a successful penalty shot.

In the 58th minute, Texas State extended its lead 3-0 with a goal from Hormuth.

Early in the 60th minute, Moore fired off a shot to pick up the last goal and seal the victory for the Bobcats 4-0.

Combined with their total from the first half, the Bobcats totaled 17 shots, a 12-shot improvement over the five they totaled in their previous loss to Steven F. Austin.

The Texas State soccer team’s next matchup will take them to Atlanta, Georgia, where they meet the Georgia State Panthers on Sept. 15. Kickoff is set to start at 6 p.m.