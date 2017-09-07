Bid day break-down

As the fall 2017 recruitment rush draws to a close, students may wonder how much it costs to “go Greek” at Texas State.

There are four councils that govern all social Greek organizations at Texas State; the Interfraternity Council that oversees most fraternity chapters, the Multicultural Greek Council that oversees culturally based sororities and fraternities, the National Pan-Hellenic Council that governs historically African-American sororities and fraternities, and the Panhellenic Council that oversees most sororities.

In 2013, Texas State’s Panhellenic Council began providing consolidated Financial Disclosure Statements for average semester costs of each sorority chapter.

Each chapter’s costs vary depending on the chapter’s national and local dues, new member fees and the activities each chapter decides to host or participate in.

According to Lindsey Trione, the Greek Affairs Coordinator for Texas State, new member fees are a one-time expense that can range from $300-$600 that is paid in addition to the semester dues. Therefore, the first semester of membership is typically the most expensive.

Some chapters have houses that members live in, however the rent to live in the house is an additional cost that can range from $1,875-$3,810 a semester; not including facility or parlor fees and meals that may or may not be included in the rent total.

Alpha Gamma Delta and Chi Omega are the only sororities at Texas State that do not have students living houses at this time, however Chi Omega has a lodge that is used for meetings and study rooms.

For more information on average costs of joining a sorority on campus, visit the Greek Affairs website or Panhellenic Counci’s greekaffairs.dos.txstate.edu