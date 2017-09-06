Volleyball defeats Sam Houston State

The Texas State volleyball team is on a three-match winning streak after defeating Sam Houston State University on Tuesday 3-2.

The Bobcats now have an overall record of 4-2 just after tying for first place at the Xavier tournament on Sept. 1-2.

The Bobcats and the Bearkats went back to back winning each set, but it was Texas State who won the last two sets.

Texas State lost the first set 33-31, and Sam Houston State lost the second set 25-15. The Bearkats came back and won the third set 25-14, but the Bobcats won the last two sets 25-20 and 15-10.

Overall, Texas State had 83 team points and a hitting percentage of .190. The Bobcats also had five spikes, 70 kills, 89 digs and 32 errors. On the defense, Texas State had 12.0 blocks.

Compared to the Bobcats, the Bearkats had 55 kills, 26 errors and a hitting percentage of .162.

Leading the team in kills was sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter with 18, followed by senior middle-back Jaliyah Bolden in a close second with 17.

Sophomore outside hitter Amy Pflughaupt earned Texas State’s only ace of the game. In assists, senior setter Erin Hoppe lead the Bobcats with 34, while freshman setter Brooke Johnson had 23.

Pflughaupt also lead the team in digs with 22, and Porter followed behind with 21.

Texas State hosts its first home match at the annual Creeds and Crests Classic. The tournament will be held on Sept. 7-9 at the Strahan Coliseum.

The Bobcats kick off the tournament on Sept. 7 against UTSA at Strahan Coliseum beginning at 6:30 p.m.