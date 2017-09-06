Student organizations host drives for Houston victims

While Hurricane Harvey did not cause extensive damage in San Marcos, it was catastrophic for residents of Houston. The flooding and damage Harvey brought to Houston is not going unseen by student organizations at Texas State.

Organizations are collecting clothes, jackets, feminine products, toiletries, blankets and other useful items to help those affected by the Harvey.

Russell Boyd, public administration senior, partnered with black student organizations and started collecting items the day Harvey hit Houston.

“I extended full assistance and service to those efforts as I am former president and founder of a black student organization,” Boyd said. “The donations that I have collected are currently in Houston. Myself and some friends will be distributing them at different shelters in addition to serving as clean up volunteers.”

Boyd and others are collecting donations in the office of Student Diversity and Inclusion until Sept. 9. Other Texas State student organizations are holding similar drives or fundraisers in attempts to offer aid to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“We will then go about making another delivery next weekend,” Boyd said. “It has been a beautiful experience working with my fellow student leaders and receiving so much support from the university and community. I hope that we can continue the good work and provide much needed relief to south east Texas and other areas affected by Harvey.”

On Labor Day, Boyd tweeted his first trip to Houston fed 550 people and gave out 327 care packages.

Greek life chapters are also joining student organizations in collecting donations for victims.

Carina Farinatti, Alpha Delta Pi’s Philanthropy Chair, said the sorority’s drive started because of the number of affected members.

“After hearing how devastated some of our sisters were about their hometowns being destroyed and seeing my own high school being underwater I felt called to help this cause,” Farinatti said. “One of my sisters, Ashlie Beiter, put me in contact with Phi Kappa Psi and together we came up with the idea to do a donation drive. We plan on collecting many different items, packaging it up in care packages and shipping it off to the Red Cross of Houston.

Alpha Delta Pi and Phi Kappa Psi are hosting a donation drive, Sept. 9.

“Our goal is to help as many people as we can during this hard time,” Farinatti said. “We are accepting any and all donation items on Sept. 9, at 428 N. Comanche St. We are sending all our thoughts and prayers to those affected and hope we can make a positive impact.”

Matt Flores, university spokesperson, said Bobcats are quick to serve each other.

“I am not surprised at all that so many students, faculty and staff have gotten together to help,” Flores said. “That’s what being a Bobcat is all about. Year after year, Bobcats have shown community mindedness and spirit.”

While the total extent of the damage caused by Harvey is still unknown, 60 deaths have been reported in Texas due to Harvey and its aftermath. Houston authorities have received between 60,000 and 70,000 calls for help.