Male suspect exposes himself to student near Bobcat Village

A female student reported an incident of a man exposing himself at Bobcat Village.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m., Sept. 6 at building four of the on campus apartment complex.

The suspect left before the police had arrived. He was descried as a 6-foot black male wearing gray sweatpants and a white hoodie.

The incident is under investigation by the University Police Department. UPD is asking anyone with information to call (512) 245-2805.