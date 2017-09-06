City of San Marcos searches for annual addition to Women’s Hall of Fame

Since 1984, San Marcos has upheld a tradition of honoring women who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of the city.

The Women’s Hall of Fame is a celebration of inspiring women in San Marcos who have shown love for their community through volunteer work and leadership.

The annual award continues this year as the city of San Marcos seeks nominees by Sept. 8. The number of women awarded varies every year. The award ceremony will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the San Marcos Activity Center.

There are 133 people in the Women’s Hall of Fame, including Texas State graduates. The same woman cannot win twice.

Diane Insley, 1987 graduate, Women’s Hall of Fame member and director of the San Marcos Public Library, nominated someone special this year and reflected on her own experience.

“I always thought this would happen after I retired,” Insley said. “I’m not done yet; I’m still very involved. I was definitely surprised but very honored to be a part of this great group of women.”

Julie Hollar, Bobcat alumna and Director at San Marcos Youth Service Bureau, was a 2016 Hall of Fame recipient. Hollar was nominated by her former intern, Tanya Thornhill.

“I was happy to find out there were other women being honored,” Hollar said. “It was kind of odd for me, but it was super nice. I try to position myself in a job (in which) I have the freedom to volunteer. I’m lucky and privileged to be nominated with all the other women who’ve won the award.”

Tammy Cook, deputy city clerk, has a hand in selecting people to be in the Hall of Fame. Cook said a committee reviews the applications submitted.

“Once the committee makes a selection, the clerk’s office reaches out to those that have been selected. We will get a list of invites from each inductee, send out formal invitations and hold a ceremony to induct the women into the Hall of Fame,” Cook said.

After the ceremony is concluded, the inductees receive a plaque and bricks are purchased by the Main Street Program to honor those inducted. The bricks are located at the Northwest corner of North LBJ Drive and East Hopkins Street, in front of Cafe Monet. The bricks are updated every five years.