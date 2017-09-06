City of San Marcos discusses sharing services and budget

The San Marcos City Council met Sept. 5 to negotiate and discuss a 29-item agenda, including ride and bike share services, the budget for the 2018 fiscal year and resolutions pertaining to lots and zones around the city. Here are the highlights of Tuesday’s meeting.

Sharing services pilot programs to come to San Marcos

Two presentations were held to explain the benefits and negations the city is having with a car-sharing service, Car2go and a bike-sharing service, Spin. Both are potential agreements.

Car2go currently operates in Austin. The cars are parked around the city, in a near 10-square mile border, and can be obtained through the mobile app. The cars charge by the minute from one location to the next.

Similarly, Spin is asking to have bike stands around the city. Users could request a bike through their phone and then ride it to their pleasure, either to get around campus or go explore the city.

After presentations, Mayor John Thomadies approved the negations to continue between city staff and representatives of Car2go and Spin.

City’s budget for fiscal year 2018

Following a staff presentation and public hearing, council discussed adopting a budget in the amount of $213,968,615 for the fiscal year. Fiscal Year 2018 begins Oct. 1, 2017 and ends Sept. 30, 2018.

While debating one of the funds pertaining to the recent bond election, Thomadies asked the staff and council to revisit this issue with further explanation next city hall meeting on Sept 19.

Cottonwood Creek Subdivision Master Plan

Council voted in favor to rezone the intersection of State Highway 123 and Rattler Road, from Duplex Restricted District to General Commercial.

Evaluating state lobbying service

Council discussed the lobbying services used by the city, and the need to revisit and evaluate options.

The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at City Hall.