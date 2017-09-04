Home Sports Football Bobcats look to have a better season

Bobcats look to have a better season

Anthony Flores
Star File Photo

With fall right around the corner, the 2017 Texas State football team looks to get back out on the field this season. The Bobcats finished the 2016 season 2-10.

The first of the Bobcat wins came early in the season in an 56-54 OT showdown with Ohio and the second, two weeks later in a 48-17 blowout win against Incarnate Word.

Texas State’s victory over the Cardinals would be their last as they proceeded to go on an eight-game losing streak to close out the 2016 season.

Each of the Bobcat’s 10 losses in 2016 were by double digits, the worst being a 64-3 loss in their biggest game against the 2016 No. 6 ranked team the Houston Cougars.

Texas State was 0-8 in Sun Belt Conference play, getting outscored a combined total of 316-113 against conference opponents.

In his second year as head coach, Withers looks to make a big improvement in their overall running game, and believes the key to success for the Bobcats isn’t a change in style, but an improvement in execution of plays.

In a show of commitment to improving their run game, Texas State hired former Rutgers running back coach Zak Kuhr this offseason.

Kuhr, like coach Withers, coached at James Madison before taking a job with Rutgers Last season, Kuhr helped Rutgers finish in the top 10 in all-purpose yards in the Big 10 Conference.

Texas State opens its season Sept. 2 at Bobcat Stadium, hosting the Houston Baptist Huskies then travels to Boulder, Colorado Sept. 9 to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bobcats then host two back-to-back home games, the first on Family Weekend against Appalachian State and the second against UTSA on Sept. 23 in the I-35 showdown.

The final seven games of the season will see the Bobcats take on their fellow Sun Belt Conference competitors, starting with Louisiana-Monroe Oct. 7 at Bobcat Stadium.

