Bobcats fall to Lady Jacks 2-1

The Texas State Bobcats fell to the Stephen F. Austin Lady Jacks 2-1 on Sept. 3 in Nacogdoches.

The loss in Nacogdoches drops the Bobcat’s overall season record to 1-3-1.

Attempting to take an early lead over the Lady Jacks, sophomore defender Genesis Turman opened with a shot at the end of the third minute, but missed just wide.

Early in the 15th minute, the Lady Jacks took a 1-0 lead over the Bobcats. The goal came off a successful shot attempt from Lady Jacks defender Carli Arthurs.

Halfway into the 17th minute of play, the Bobcats answered back tying the game 1-1 off a successful shot from senior forward Kassi Hormuth. The goal was Hormuth’s first of the season.

Adding just one more shot attempt in the first half, Turman took her second shot halfway into the 20th minute. Her shot was saved by Lady Jack goalkeeper Madeline Talbot.

To start the second half, the Lady Jacks opened aggressively with three consecutive shot attempts in two minutes of play starting in the 50th minute.

The Lady Jacks extended their lead over the Bobcats off a penalty kick in the 53rd minute, holding their one score lead to the conclusion of play.

With just two shot attempts in the second half, and three in the first, the Bobcats totaled five shot attempts, compared to the Lady Jacks 11.

Next up, the Bobcats host the Teal Game against Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sept. 8 at the Bobcat Soccer Complex with kick off starting at 7 p.m.