Volleyball loses first match in Xavier Tournament

The Texas State volleyball team lost 3-1 in its first match of the tournament against Western Michigan Friday in the Xavier Tournament.

The Bobcats won 26-24 in the first set against the Broncos, however Western Michigan defeated the Bobcats in the following three sets 25-22, 25-19 and 25-18.

Texas State had a total of 47 kills, but had 31 errors. Compared to the Broncos, Western Michigan had 56 kills and only 22 errors. The Bobcats also had 46 assists compared to the Broncos with 51.

Texas State did have more aces with a total of five, while Western Michigan had three. The Bobcats also had a total of 68 digs — which was only one more dig than the Broncos at 67.

Leading for the Bobcats in kills and aces was sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter. Porter lead the team with 12 kills and two aces.

Following Porter in kills, junior middle back Halee Brewer had nine kills, and freshman middle back Tyeranee Scott had seven kills.

In aces, sophomore libero Micah Dinwiddie followed Porter with two, and sophomore outside hitter Amy Pflughaupt followed Dinwiddie with one.

Tyeranee also tied with senior setter Erin Hoppe in both leading the team with two blocks each.

It was Hoppe who lead the team in assists with 31. Following Hoppe, freshman setter Brooke Johnson had 11.

In digs, sophomore defensive specialist Mattie Adams had the most with 15, followed by Dinwiddie with 13.

The Bobcats are set for two matches on Sept. 2 against The University of Cincinnati at 9 a.m. and one against the host team Xavier University at 6 p.m. to conclude the tournament.