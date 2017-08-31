Faculty Senate’s first meeting of the academic semester

The Faculty Senate held its first meeting Wednesday, and used its time to map out the goals and initiatives for the 2017-18 academic year.

The Faculty Senate is formed of 15 university faculty members who represent colleges across the campus in the formulation of policy on a broad range of academic and governance issues.

After asserting possible goals such as bringing a faculty dining hall or lounge to campus, the Faculty Senate focused on three specific levels it wants to impact: faculty, university and broadening community.

Faculty Senate began drafting the goals in the final meeting of last year. Although the topics are broad, a motion will take place next meeting to evaluate what specific initiatives can be implemented.

Alex White, associate professor of mathematics and chairman of Faculty Senate, said the senate’s sole responsibility is improving the lives of faculty.

“Our goals need to be measurable; something we can come back to in a year and look at what we accomplished for our departments,” White said.

In addition to discussing goals, members discussed policies relating to sick leave and travel. No motions came out of these discussions. However, a motion was passed to place a senator on a task force for determining a policy for selecting how outside speakers are to be invited to campus.

Faculty Senate meetings are held every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., JCK 880.