Judge puts halt on implementation of “sanctuary cities” bill

Federal district judge Orlando Garcia granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday on the implementation of the so called “sanctuary cities” law, Senate Bill 4, which was set scheduled to go into effect Sept. 1.

The bill would allow local law enforcement to question the immigration status of people they detain or arrest as well as punish local government officials who do not cooperate with federal immigration officers. Punishment could result in jail time or fines that exceed $25,000.

Proponents of the bill believe it will protect Texans from undocumented immigrants while others believe it will only allow for racial profiling of minorities, specifically within the Hispanic community.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law May 7. Cities such as Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio filed lawsuit of SB 4 shortly after. Weeks before the bill was set to take place, the city of San Marcos filed an amicus brief, in opposition of SB 4.

Mano Amiga, a non-profit group providing resources for immigrants, have urged San Marcos City Council to take action since May.

“While we’re glad a judge struck down Abbott’s racist Senate Bill 4, we must now direct our efforts to fighting back against similarly racist attacks on DACA,” said Karen Muñoz, activist and co-founder of Mano Amiga. “We’re grateful this grassroots movement spurred city council onto the right side of history prior to the judge’s ruling and hope we can count on the continued support in protecting all members of the San Marcos community, regardless of where they were born.”