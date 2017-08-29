Local ways to help with Hurricane Harvey relief

San Marcos residents suffered power outages, leaky ceilings and flash flooding due to Hurricane Harvey. South Texas cities suffered deeper wounds; some lost houses, pets and their belongings. There are various ways for students and locals to help in the relief effort through donations.

Monetary Donations

The Red Cross chapter of Central Texas holds a location in Austin on 2218 Pershing Drive. The Red Cross is requesting monetary donations over blood donations at the moment, but both are being accepted. Texting Harvey or Red Cross to 90999 will donate $10. Larger donations can me made online.

Gofundme has a multitude of donation options on its Hurricane Harvey tab. Contributors can choose to donate to animal relief efforts, disaster relief funds across Texas and specific funds for families requesting assistance. Country singer Chris Young has pledged $100 thousand to disaster relief via Gofundme, and said his campaign will benefit efforts by the Red Cross and local shelters.

Clothing and food

For those who have more food to spare than cash, local food banks are accepting donations specifically for Harvey victims. Since the need for food donations is great, Feeding Texas has stepped in to coordinate donations, so donations are expected to reach families quickly.

Two of the closest food banks to San Marcos which may need food for hurricane relief are the Central Texas food Bank in Austin and the San Antonio Food Bank at 5200 Enrique Parkway. The San Antonio Food Bank is asking for diapers, cleaning supplies and unused clothing donations of all shapes and sizes in addition to non-perishable foods.

Animal Fostering

Austin Pets Alive! Is looking for monetary donations, but also for those interested in fostering animals to make room for those staying in the shelter. The shelter is located in Austin at 1156 West Cesar Chavez. Information on fostering to adopt can be found on their website. The shelter is reporting that it expects to have more pets coming in the following week as some victims are surrendering their pets as well as those who are requesting temporary housing for their animals.

The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in animals and offering temporary housing for pets of those displaced and residing locally. The shelter is asking for a list of supplies, namely rubbing alcohol, puppy pads and small plastic litter boxes. These supplies can be delivered to the shelter.

Blood

Some blood centers along the coast have been closed due to the tropical storm’s damaging winds and water. For those injured in the storm, it is still necessary to receive blood donations. Blood can be donated at the local Red Cross location in Austin at 2218 Pershing Drive.

Additionally, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is accepting appointments to specifically donate to Harvey relief. Donators can call (210) 731-5590 or make their appointment as locally as possible by going online and choosing the nearest center at donatingforlife.org.