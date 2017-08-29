Black Men United provides free moving assistance to off-campus residents

Texas State’s Black Men United announced on Twitter the organization is helping students move in and out of their apartments for free as a way to charitably benefit the Bobcat community.

BMU tweeted the organization will help anyone moving out of a dorm or apartment—free of charge, July 27. The group followed up on Aug. 10 offering free assistance to anyone moving into a new apartment. This marks the beginning of BMU’s community service for the upcoming fall semester.

Juwaan Johnson, exercise sports science junior and BMU’s president, said the idea to help people move out came from Bryson Hennington, the former BMU community service chair and current member. Hennington texted Johnson and the two put the plan into action.

Bryson Williams, public relations chair, created a flyer and posted it to Twitter instructing students to direct message the account for assistance. Johnson said he and Williams then took screenshots of the messages and posted them in BMU’s group text asking members to help out at anytime they could.

Emmy Orioha, political science junior and member, said this concept was helpful because freshmen have certain accommodations, but once they move off campus, students struggle to move out on their own.

“We were able to make a real impact on the community without even having to do too much,” Orihoa said.

Sterling Clark, fashion-merchandising sophomore, said the organization is attempting to bring students together.

“I feel like that is something BMU is striving to do with the upcoming fall is like build the community, band together and help lift each other up,” Clark said.

In addition, Clark wants students to understand that they are able to rely on BMU.

“Our motto this year is leave with something,” said Clark, “We want to be the organization that gave you tools to survive. I don’t want it to feel like it’s an option to come to BMU, I want it to feel like it’s a priority because it’s helping you get through college.”

The next event BMU has planned is a tailgate at Texas State’s first home game Sept. 2. Johnson said members want to focus on freshmen attending the tailgate to show them early on they have a community to be a part of.

BMU will collaborate with Black Women United for the 2017 Annual Confidence Showcase. Participants audition to take part, four men and four women are chosen to compete in multiple rounds similar to a pageant, but not as formal.

“We can’t put everything out there,” Johnson said, “This year we don’t want to just talk about what we are going to do, we want to actually do it.”

BMU meetings will take place on Thursdays, starting the second week of school. The organization can be found on Twitter @TxStateBMU.