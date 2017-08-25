Texas State athletic events cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey

Texas State has cancelled all sport events this weekend due to category 3 Hurricane Harvey.

President Denise Trauth sent an email Aug. 24 to all Texas State staff, faculty and students announcing all programs after 5 p.m. were cancelled.

The women’s soccer event against Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi was moved up to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The Bobcats event scheduled for Aug. 27 against McNeese State, was cancelled and will not be rescheduled for a later time.

Texas State will get back on the field Sept. 1 against Northwestern State.

The volleyball team has cancelled its last game of the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station against Texas A&M Aug. 26.

Texas State did play its first game of the tournament against Sam Houston State University, and will compete in the final game of the day against VCU. The Bobcats will drive back down to San Marcos tonight.

The Bobcats get back on the court Sept. 1 against Western Michigan University in Cincinnati, Ohio in the Xavier tournament.

The Texas State football team had an early 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. practice Aug. 25 before impending weather conditions.

The team will be off on Saturday, before beginning their preparations next week for their first game of the season on Sept. 2 against Houston Baptist.