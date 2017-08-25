Islanders take a 2-1 win over the Bobcats

The Texas State women’s soccer team fell to the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders 2-1 Thursday, dropping their pre-conference record to 0-2-1 on the season.

The Islanders came out hard, pushing the ball and keeping play on the Bobcat’s side of the field for most of the first half, scoring a goal off of a Kaitlyn Joy assist to Mariah Ramon, her first of the year, in the 36th minute.

Texas State head coach Kat Conner attributed the goal more on the spin of the ball then on a lack of a defensive presence.

“I think honestly we did a good job defensively,” Conner said.

The Islanders tacked on another goal off Katie Lawrence’s foot, her first of the year, to start the second half 2-0 Islanders in the 61st minute.

The Bobcats answered back a minute later off freshman defender Jessica Pikoff’s assist to sophomore defender Genesis Turman, her first of the year, to bring the score to 2-1.

Conner went on to talk about how the start of this season is a learning process for conference play. She said this is a time of players to iron on the wrinkles before the real games start.

“It’s coming together, just not as fast as we want it to,” Conner said.

The Bobcat’s Sunday game scheduled against McNeese State was canceled due to the impending weather forecasted for this weekend.

Next up for the Bobcats is against Northwestern State in Natchitoches, La on Sept. 1.