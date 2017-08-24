University weekend events cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey

Texas State announced a cancellation of weekend events starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 25. Events included are Bobcats and Proud spirit rally, new student’s convocation, LBJ Picnic and Sunday’s soccer game, according to an e-mail sent by President Denise Trauth Thursday.

Current updates from The National Weather Service has placed San Marcos under a tropical storm warning.

Trauth urged students to exercise safe judgment during the event.

“University services including residence halls, dining facilities, the University Police Department, and the Student Recreation Center will remain operational throughout the weekend,” Trauth stated in the e-mail. “The Bobcat Shuttle service will be suspended on Saturday.”

San Marcos residents can register cell phone numbers and email addresses for direct alerts. Registration can be found at WarnCentralTexas, or by calling (866)939-0911.