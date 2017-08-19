The new uniform in town

Texas State released videos and pictures via Twitter of its new all gold football uniform by Adidas on Monday, and everyone is talking about it.

To go along with the all gold uniform, the team also unveiled two new helmets. The helmets are maroon and black with the state of Texas on the left side.

According to the Texas State football team’s twitter account, the team loved the new addition of the uniform. To others, the new uniforms have been called “atrocious” and “bizarre”.

There are mixed emotions from students, but overall the uniforms have been highly praised.

The Texas State equipment twitter account responded to followers saying they can “mix and match all of their color combinations” this season.